RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for RingCentral in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $384.52 on Thursday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,225.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

