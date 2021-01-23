Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Shares of Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.25. Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 366,669 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £39.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12.

About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

