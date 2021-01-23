Richard K. Crumly Sells 24,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
