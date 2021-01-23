Richard K. Crumly Sells 24,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.