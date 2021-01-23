Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

