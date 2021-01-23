Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $47.83.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after buying an additional 1,430,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after buying an additional 808,613 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,539,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,162,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

