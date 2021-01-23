Reviewing Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twilio and Varonis Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $1.13 billion 52.16 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -214.21 Varonis Systems $254.19 million 22.97 -$78.76 million ($2.53) -72.74

Varonis Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varonis Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Twilio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Twilio and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 3 20 0 2.87 Varonis Systems 0 3 15 0 2.83

Twilio currently has a consensus price target of $345.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.99%. Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $144.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.75%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Twilio has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -26.01% -5.43% -4.53% Varonis Systems -33.75% -97.77% -24.40%

Summary

Twilio beats Varonis Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves and IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

