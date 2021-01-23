Reviewing Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) & Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integra Resources and Andritz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Resources N/A N/A -$16.32 million N/A N/A Andritz $7.48 billion 0.70 $143.14 million $0.28 35.73

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Integra Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Resources and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Resources N/A -93.61% -30.90% Andritz 1.99% 11.29% 1.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integra Resources and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75

Integra Resources presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 113.33%. Given Integra Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integra Resources is more favorable than Andritz.

Summary

Andritz beats Integra Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; gasification plants; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, dies, process know-how, and services; and solutions for production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as furnaces and services for the metals industry. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, and food industries, as well as mining and minerals industries; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, China, and rest of Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

