Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($3.78) for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $9,308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,633 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 741,714 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 731,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 580,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 489,232 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

