Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mandom Corporation’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mandom in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mandom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Mandom Company Profile
Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
