RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Shares Down 3.6%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. 6,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The firm has a market cap of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of -0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. RESAAS Services had a negative net margin of 597.71% and a negative return on equity of 303.09%.

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

