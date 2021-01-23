Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 498.60 ($6.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) alerts:

RTO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 526 ($6.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 516.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 530.70. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a market cap of £9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.