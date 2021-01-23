ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 11.7%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price was up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 3,548,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,999,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.
Several equities analysts have commented on SOL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.49 and a beta of 2.62.
In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $18,978,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 over the last quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
