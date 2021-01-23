ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 11.7%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price was up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 3,548,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,999,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.49 and a beta of 2.62.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 1,864,266 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $18,978,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.