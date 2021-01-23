Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) Sets New 1-Year High at $848.00

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 848 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 830 ($10.84), with a volume of 149626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.32).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 555.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 524.08. The stock has a market cap of £615.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Company Profile (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.