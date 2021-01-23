Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

MARK opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $253.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Analysts predict that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Remark by 70.4% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,664,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 147,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Remark in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Remark in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

