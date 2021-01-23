Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $8.65 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,669 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 9.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,226,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,862 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after acquiring an additional 157,407 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. 760,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,027. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

