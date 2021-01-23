Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $280,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

IJK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 180,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,455. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

