Relaxing Retirement Coach Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,181 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,331 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $824,000.

FNDA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 169,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,831. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.