Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stake Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Regional Management worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

RM opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.62 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 1,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,850.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,061.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.