Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 328 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Linde by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

LIN stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,356. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.30 and its 200-day moving average is $246.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

