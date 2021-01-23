Regal Wealth Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,691. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

