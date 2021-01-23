Regal Wealth Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 298.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,331,000 after buying an additional 733,336 shares during the period.

IVW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

