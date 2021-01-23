Regal Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,199,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,279,000 after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,653,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after buying an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,316,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $123.29. The company had a trading volume of 350,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,446. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.04. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

