Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.42.

O stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $695,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Realty Income by 29.7% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Realty Income by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Realty Income by 9.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

