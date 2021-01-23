Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,697,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

