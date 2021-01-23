Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Cut by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.2% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FMR LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $79,757,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

