Rajesh Malik Sells 15,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00.

Rajesh Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $180,540.00.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

