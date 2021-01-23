Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

RAIFY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.06.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

