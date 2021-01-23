RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $484.02 million, a PE ratio of 184.50 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

