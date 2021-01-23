QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $4.73. QuickLogic shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 74,543 shares traded.

QUIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

