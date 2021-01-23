QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $39.42 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00624507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.04 or 0.04343731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017637 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

