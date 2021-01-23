Quantstamp Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $594,383.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $20.51 million and $594,383.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00622683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.98 or 0.04399393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

