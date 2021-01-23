Quantis Network Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Quantis Network has a market cap of $12,666.80 and $3.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00125842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00077248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039681 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.