Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI.AX) (ASX:QRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI.AX) (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.36.

