QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.