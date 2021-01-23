QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) (CVE:QMX) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) (CVE:QMX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.27. QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 9,015,840 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.31 price objective on QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$109.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.13.

QMX Gold Corporation, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers of the Val d'Or Mining Camp in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.