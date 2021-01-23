QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 1,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

