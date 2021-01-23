QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0355

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $152,872.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QASH has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00617826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.50 or 0.04374753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017644 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

