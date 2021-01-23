Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of WFC opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

