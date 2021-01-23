Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

