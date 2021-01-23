Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH stock opened at $347.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.42. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.