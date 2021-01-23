Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:MS opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.