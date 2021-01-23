Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

