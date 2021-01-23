Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Increased by Piper Sandler

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Funko in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Funko stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $581.42 million, a P/E ratio of -43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at $73,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.