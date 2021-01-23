Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

NYSE USB opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

