Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.39 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 87,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.