Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of WRI opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

