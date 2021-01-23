Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TSEM opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 96,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

