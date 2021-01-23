Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.