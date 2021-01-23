Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now expects that the Internet television network will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.00.

NFLX opened at $565.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.81 and its 200-day moving average is $503.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 42.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Netflix by 20.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

