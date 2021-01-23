Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Raised by Cormark (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) – Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.23 million and a P/E ratio of -81.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

